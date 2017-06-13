Rep. Sherman Circulates Article Of Impeachment For Trump

California Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman circulated a proposed article of impeachment for President Donald Trump on Monday for obstructing justice in a federal investigation.

He shared his article publicly through his Twitter account and said in a Monday statement that his office has shared it with all members of the House to seek support.

The article argues that Trump sought to use his authority to interfere with investigations into possible criminal violations of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Sherman’s article claims that in order to hinder or terminate the criminal investigations, Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to cut short the Flynn investigation, and then fired Comey to relieve the pressure of the Russia investigation.

