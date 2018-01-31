Rep. Trey Gowdy Announces Retirement From Congress

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) announced his retirement from Congress to move back to a career in the criminal justice system.

Gowdy, a former prosecutor and chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, wrote that he won’t seek re-election when his term ends and will instead pivot back to the justice system.

“There is a time to and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system,” Gowdy tweeted Wednesday.

There is a time to come and a time to go. This is the right time, for me, to leave politics and return to the justice system. Full statement here → pic.twitter.com/7I8AApqvs1 — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) January 31, 2018

Gowdy has been a vocal critic of the FBI and the Justice Department in their handling of both the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private server and the Russia investigation.

On Monday, he claimed the upcoming release of the secret FISA memo detailing illegal spying of Trump will embarrass top Democrat Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) after he tried to prevent the American people from viewing it.

“My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information, they did everything they could to keep us from finding this information,” he said.

“I think it will be embarrassing for Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this.”