Report: 1,000 ISIS Jihadis Returning To Europe

Europol has warned that more than 1,000 ISIS jihadis could return to Europe as the group is pushed out of its final strongholds.

Outgoing Europol director Rob Wainwright told the Press Association: “That’s one of the big intelligence questions right now, about where these people are…We are concerned about it because it’s a large number, it could still be over 1,000.”

“They are perhaps capable of coming back and if they do come back they will do so in an even more radicalized state than when they went out, given their exposure to the conflict.”

