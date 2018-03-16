Report: 1,000 ISIS Jihadis Returning To Europe

Image Credits: OSeveno / Wikimedia Commons.

Europol has warned that more than 1,000 ISIS jihadis could return to Europe as the group is pushed out of its final strongholds.

Outgoing Europol director Rob Wainwright told the Press Association: “That’s one of the big intelligence questions right now, about where these people are…We are concerned about it because it’s a large number, it could still be over 1,000.”

“They are perhaps capable of coming back and if they do come back they will do so in an even more radicalized state than when they went out, given their exposure to the conflict.”

Read more


Related Articles

In Response to Trump, EU Suddenly Realizes Tariffs Are Bad

In Response to Trump, EU Suddenly Realizes Tariffs Are Bad

Globalism
Comments
Tipping Point: Euro Elite's Denial of Failed Mass Immigration Policies Catching Up to Them

Tipping Point: Euro Elite’s Denial of Failed Mass Immigration Policies Catching Up to Them

Globalism
Comments

Australia Considers Visas For White South African Farmers

Globalism
Comments

Sweden Tries to ‘Starve’ Out Christian Asylum Seeker

Globalism
Comments

Germany: Court Orders Rehiring of Islamic State Recruiter

Globalism
Comments

Comments