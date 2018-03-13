Report: 21 Tech Firms Unconstitutionally Funded By CIA-Front Group In-Q-Tel

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

It has long been known that the Central Intelligence Agency sets up front groups and invests your money, America, to work against you.

Among the companies, it invests in are over a dozen that are hard at work gathering information through technology and the internet about virtually everyone on the planet, including law-abiding Americans.

The CIA is investing in these intelligence research companies through its front group, In-Q-Tel, who also invested large sums of money in a little company called Keyhole, but you know and probably used one of their projects, Google Earth.

However, what else have they invested in?

Read more


Related Articles

Massive Solar Storm to Slam Earth Tomorrow, Could Knockout Power Supplies

Massive Solar Storm to Slam Earth Tomorrow, Could Knockout Power Supplies

Science & Tech
Comments
Report: Facebook Deletes New “Security” App That Silently Tracks Data

Report: Facebook Deletes New “Security” App That Silently Tracks Data

Science & Tech
Comments

Study: Smartphone Use Triggers Stress, Poor Decision-Making

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Will Find Interstellar Water In Molecular Clouds

Science & Tech
Comments

Video: Footage of UFO Skimming Ocean Stuns Military Personnel

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments