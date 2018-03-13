Report: 21 Tech Firms Unconstitutionally Funded By CIA-Front Group In-Q-Tel

It has long been known that the Central Intelligence Agency sets up front groups and invests your money, America, to work against you.

Among the companies, it invests in are over a dozen that are hard at work gathering information through technology and the internet about virtually everyone on the planet, including law-abiding Americans.

The CIA is investing in these intelligence research companies through its front group, In-Q-Tel, who also invested large sums of money in a little company called Keyhole, but you know and probably used one of their projects, Google Earth.

However, what else have they invested in?

