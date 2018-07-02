Report: 23% of White Millennial Men Moved From Dems To GOP in Last 2 Years

The Democrats have been relishing their popularity with millenials for a variety of reasons: 55% of millennials voted for Hillary Clinton, while roughly 33% voted for Donald Trump; an AP-Norc/MTV Youth Political Pulse poll found only 33% of young Americans approve of President Trump’s actions in handling his job as president, while the majority believe he is “mentally unfit” (60%), “generally dishonest” (62%) or “a racist” (63%); and a Pew Research Center study found millennials gave a 64% job approval rating to President Obama in 2009-2010 but only 27% approval of Trump in 2017-2018.

So why should Democrats worry?

Here’s why.

The Guardian reports that a Reuters/Ipsos mega poll of 16,000 respondents found that in the last two years, support for Democrats among millenials plunged from 55% to 46% while their support for Republicans has only dropped from 28% to 27%.

Read more