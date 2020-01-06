Report: '400k Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States'

President Trump may not have given us the executive order on birthright citizenship he promised before the 2018 midterms but at least we got a war with Iran!
From Breitbart, “Nearly 400K Anchor Babies Born in 2019, Exceeding U.S. Births in 48 States”:
Close to 400,000 anchor babies were born in the United States in 2019 as an executive order to end birthright citizenship gets kicked down the road for another year by President Donald Trump’s administration.
Analysis conducted by the Center for Immigration Studies revealed in 2018 that about 300,000 U.S.-born children of illegal aliens are born every year. These children, often referred to as “anchor babies,” immediately obtain American citizenship and anchor their illegal or foreign parents in the country.
In addition, about 72,000 anchor babies are born to foreign tourists, foreign visa workers, and foreign students every year — all of whom obtain immediate American citizenship simply for being born within the parameters of the country.
Altogether, about 372,000 anchor babies are estimated to have been born last year despite a commitment by Trump to sign an executive order ending the nation’s “anchor baby policy” that incentivizes pregnant migrant women to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the hopes of securing American citizenship for their children.
This indicates that there were more anchor babies born in 2019 than births in each of the 50 states except California and Texas. California residents deliver about 455,000 babies a year, while Texans deliver about 379,000 babies a year, just slightly more than the total annual number of anchor babies born.
On Saturday evening, a 13-year-old American boy was killed in Mexico while returning to the US.
U.S. Teen Killed in Cartel Attack Along Mexican Border Region Highway https://t.co/zhV1AO975U
— DRUDGE REPORT (Not Matt) Text WALL to 88022 (@DRUDGE_REPORT) January 6, 2020
Don’t expect Trump to conduct any retaliatory strikes — those are only reserved for unnamed military contractors off somewhere in the Middle East!
AOC recently learned that her seat may be squeezed out due to the open border policies she supports as the City reported “ A review by THE CITY, building on data and analysis by The Texas Tribune, suggests Ocasio-Cortez’ district could be particularly vulnerable to undercount because a little over a quarter of those living there are non-citizens. That’s a higher percentage than any other congressional district in the state. A Census undercount in Ocasio-Cortez’ district and elsewhere in the state could lead to the elimination of congressional districts — potentially setting off politically charged redistricting battles.New York already is on track to lose up to two congressional seats during reapportionment due to population decline and slower rate of growth, according to a December report by Election Data Services.”
