Report: 7 Shot, 1 Killed at Baptist Church Cookout in Baltimore, Gunman at Large

Image Credits: @CitizenBMore/Twitter.

Seven people have reportedly been shot near Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland. The victims’ condition is unknown.

Images posted on social media indicate a massive police presence near the Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, with a nearby street taped off following what is believed to be a mass shooting. Police have confirmed one of the seven victims have died, according to Fox Baltimore. No motive has been named so far.

The shooting comes just a day after a gunman stormed in synagogue in Poway, not far from San Diego, California, in an apparent anti-Semitic attack. The name of the suspect, John Earnest, has been tentatively linked to a hate-filled manifesto that appeared online before the attack.

