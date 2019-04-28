Report: 7 Shot, 1 Killed at Baptist Church Cookout in Baltimore, Gunman at Large

Seven people have reportedly been shot near Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland. The victims’ condition is unknown.

Images posted on social media indicate a massive police presence near the Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, with a nearby street taped off following what is believed to be a mass shooting. Police have confirmed one of the seven victims have died, according to Fox Baltimore. No motive has been named so far.

Cont: The crime scene has been taped off and an investigation is underway. Officers are continuing to search for any additional gunshot victims. pic.twitter.com/1OSEuD56tT — Citizen Baltimore (@CitizenBmore) April 28, 2019

BREAKING: Police have confirmed that seven people were shot in West Baltimore.https://t.co/eRZk4iur4d https://t.co/BhU31skjM0 — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) April 28, 2019

The shooting comes just a day after a gunman stormed in synagogue in Poway, not far from San Diego, California, in an apparent anti-Semitic attack. The name of the suspect, John Earnest, has been tentatively linked to a hate-filled manifesto that appeared online before the attack.

