Report: 80% of Academic Depts At Top Colleges Have No Republicans

A new study of 51 top colleges revealed that almost 80 percent of the academic departments at those institutions have zero Republican faculty members.

The research, which was conducted by Mitchell Langbert of Brooklyn College, sought to highlight the political homogeneity of American academic departments. Langbert’s research looked at 8,688 tenure-track professors at 51 top American colleges. The unsurprising results confirmed that there are disproportionately more Democrats in academia than there are Republicans.

Perhaps the most striking figure gathered by Langbert is the overwhelming amount of academic departments that have zero Republicans on staff all together. “Thus, 78.2 percent of the academic departments in my sample have either zero Republicans or so few as to make no difference,” the report reads.

