Report: AG Barr Asked Federal Prosecutors to Explore Criminal Charges Against Seattle Mayor over Autonomous Zone

Attorney General William Barr reportedly asked federal prosecutors to explore whether Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) should face criminal charges over the “autonomous zone,” otherwise known as Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), which she eventually shut down via executive order after weeks of escalated violence, robbery, assault, and increased gang activity over the summer.

According to a Wednesday report from the New York Times, the attorney general floated sedition as a possible charge against violent rioters.

The outlet added that Barr “has also asked prosecutors in the Justice Department’s civil rights division to explore whether they could bring criminal charges against Mayor Jenny Durkan of Seattle for allowing some residents to establish a police-free protest zone near the city’s downtown for weeks this summer, according to two people briefed on those discussions. ”

Read More

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!