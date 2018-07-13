Report: Air Raid Kills 54 IS Fighters and Civilians in Eastern Syria

Image Credits: Jordi Bernabeu Farrús, Flickr.

An airstrike killed at least 54 people, including Islamic State fighters and 28 civilians in Syria’s eastern province Deir Ezzor, a human rights monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack late Thursday hit an ice factory near the Iraq border, in an area controlled by the Islamic State group, where dozens of civilians had taken shelter.

The monitor said it was not immediately clear whether planes from Iraq or the U.S.-led coalition fighting IS carried out the raid.

