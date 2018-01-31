Report: American Deaths Caused by Fentanyl Doubled Since 2015

President Donald Trump took a few minutes in his State of the Union address to acknowledge what he called the “terrible crisis of opioid and drug addiction – never been has it been like it is now.”

The American President told Congress that “we have to do something about it”, stating that 174 drug-addiction caused deaths a day meant that “we must get much tougher on drug dealers and pushers.”

This should come as no surprise. The crisis, which claimed well over 100,000 lives between 2015 and 2016, is now so widespread and catastrophic it was declared a public health emergency by President Trump in October.

Read more