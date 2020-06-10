Report: Antifa Seeks Armed Volunteers to Hold Seized Ground in Seattle

Antifa is reportedly seeking armed volunteers to take turns manning barricades and holding ground that protesters have seized within Seattle city limits.

The Gateway Pundit reports Antifa set up an “autonomous zone” that includes six square blocks they seized in Seattle. They are reportedly “advocating for ‘folks with firearms’ to take shifts defending the barricades” around the six blocks.

This was Seattle last night, after Seattle PD abandoned what's being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." Without police, the zone has turned into a peaceful George Floyd memorial filled with art, positivity & love. Let this be a reminder– police are the real instigators. https://t.co/RXGzvG2TH1 — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 9, 2020

Medium reports the alleged seizure of the city blocks was followed by a list of 30 demands for the City Council and Seattle Mayor.

Read More

The groundbreaking Alexapure Breeze air filtration system is now on sale with the largest discount we’ve ever offered! Save over 45%!