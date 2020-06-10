Report: Antifa Seeks Armed Volunteers to Hold Seized Ground in Seattle

Antifa is reportedly seeking armed volunteers to take turns manning barricades and holding ground that protesters have seized within Seattle city limits.

The Gateway Pundit reports Antifa set up an “autonomous zone” that includes six square blocks they seized in Seattle. They are reportedly “advocating for ‘folks with firearms’ to take shifts defending the barricades” around the six blocks.

Medium reports the alleged seizure of the city blocks was followed by a list of 30 demands for the City Council and Seattle Mayor.

Watch: Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump Will Not Rename Military Bases At Behest of Leftists

Antifa Releases List of Demands After Capturing 6 Blocks Of Downtown Seattle

