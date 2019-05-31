Report: Armed Cartel Members Threaten Border Wall Construction Crew

The president of the “We Build the Wall” project, Brian Kolfage, claims 15 armed cartel members wearing camouflage approached the border wall near El Paso, Texas and threatened construction crews working on the project Thursday night.

Kolfage, a triple-amputee Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient, started a GoFundMe campaign last December to raise money for private border wall construction that reached $22 million.

Last weekend, the group announced a half-mile stretch of border wall had been completed, deflating the mainstream media narrative that Kolfage was ripping off conservative donors.

Infowars has reported on armed men approaching the southern border, and sometimes entering the United States, multiple times over the past few years.

In April, Border Patrol cameras observed several men armed with rifles escorting illegals across the border.

In September of 2018, thousands of camouflaged men armed with assault rifles were filmed crossing the border and entering Arizona.

Meanwhile, the Democrats continue to claim there is no crisis at America’s southern border.