REPORT: Armed ‘Rooftop Gamers’ Protect Local GameStop From Looters

A photograph has been circulating on social media showing “rooftop gamers” armed with rifles standing vigilant on the roof of a GameStop store, presumably in an effort to contain the rioting and looting that continues to ravage America’s cities.

In the photo, three men can be seen protecting the GameStop from the structure’s roof, one armed with a .22 or pellet rifle, while the other two carry AR-platform black rifles.

The photograph, which appears to originate from Pennsylvania, was posted by a left-wing activist account on Twitter with the accompanying caption: “If you’re in the area of Aramingo and Butler: armed men on top of the Game Stop. STEER CLEAR. Photo was at 1430 or thereabouts.”

If you’re in the area of Aramingo and Butler: armed men on top of the Game Stop. STEER CLEAR. Photo was at 1430 or thereabouts. pic.twitter.com/22lpjPK31T — LILAC Philly (@LILACPhilly) June 2, 2020

The image was quickly redistributed on social media with the caption “Rooftop Gamers,” a reference to the Korean business owners who repelled race rioters from their storefronts with firearms during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

On Tuesday, National File reported on a video of a store owner who confronted a would-be with a rifle while the latter begged not not to be shot.

Taking place at an unknown location, the footage, presumably filmed by the store owner, depicts an off-camera enraged store owner waving a carbine at the floored rioter while the prostrate looter pleads with the proprietor. In the expletive-laden brief footage, the owner calls out the looter for breaking his window and robbing his store before the short clip cuts off. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=563639081015467 Some people have taken matters into their own hands as the police and authorities are stretched beyond their capabilities due to the rioting across dozens of major cities. The rioting has not gained much sympathy from some onlookers. One person commented: “After all this, the topic of reparations should be off the table…because now they owe us money.” “Life comes at ya fast,” joked another person.

Business owners attempting to defend their businesses during the riots have often been faced with the threat of police prosecution if they exercise their right to self-defense.

