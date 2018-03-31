Report: Army Of Illegal Aliens Marching On America

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Sounds like the first line of a movie script based on some dystopian future, doesn’t it? But it’s actually an underreported story from the real world.

I first became aware of this developing tale thanks to a tweet from Nicolas Medina Mora lionizing the work of Adolfo Flores of Buzzfeed. What is Adolfo up to? Take a look.

Flores is apparently on a lengthy trek through all of Mexico with a literal army of migrants from a number of countries including Honduras.

Normally one might imagine that a potential national security crisis for the United States such as this would be cause for raising the alarm. Instead, the Buzzfeed reporter is cheering them on and talking about their “struggle.”

Read more


Related Articles

Israel says to send 16,000 African migrants to Western countries

Israel says to send 16,000 African migrants to Western countries

World News
Comments
Downscaled US-South Korea Military Drills Could Be Part of Nuclear Deal

Downscaled US-South Korea Military Drills Could Be Part of Nuclear Deal

World News
Comments

Malaysia outlaws ‘fake news’; sets jail of up to six years

World News
Comments

North Korea’s Kim Attends Pyongyang K-Pop Concert

World News
Comments

China announces it’s imposing new tariffs on 128 US products

World News
Comments

Comments