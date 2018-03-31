Report: Army Of Illegal Aliens Marching On America

Sounds like the first line of a movie script based on some dystopian future, doesn’t it? But it’s actually an underreported story from the real world.

I first became aware of this developing tale thanks to a tweet from Nicolas Medina Mora lionizing the work of Adolfo Flores of Buzzfeed. What is Adolfo up to? Take a look.

Follow the great @aflores as he accompanies a caravan of 1,200 Central American migrants as they cross Mexico all the way to the US. https://t.co/zjIrLWI2U7 — Nicolás Medina Mora (@MedinaMora) March 30, 2018

Flores is apparently on a lengthy trek through all of Mexico with a literal army of migrants from a number of countries including Honduras.

Normally one might imagine that a potential national security crisis for the United States such as this would be cause for raising the alarm. Instead, the Buzzfeed reporter is cheering them on and talking about their “struggle.”

Read more