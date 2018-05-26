Report: Assange offers to show Schiff ‘there was no collusion’

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is willing to meet with Democratic ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (Calif.) to prove there was “no collusion,” according to an intermediary who spoke with MSNBC.

New York radio personality Randy Credico told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday that Assange told him he is willing to be interviewed by Schiff to prove there was no collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

“He’s ready to show that there was no collusion…he’s willing to sit with Schiff and be interviewed,” Credico said.

Credico said Assange wants to talk to Schiff because “he can clear it all up.”

