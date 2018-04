Baby wipes increase children’s risk of developing life-threatening food allergies, new research suggests.

Immune reactions to everyday produce like nuts, eggs, and soy may be brought on by a ‘perfect storm’ of baby wipes, dust, and food exposure, a study found today in a ‘major advance’.

Researchers believe this is due to an ingredient in soap found in baby wipes, known as sodium lauryl sulphate, lingering on infants’ skin and disrupting its protective fatty barrier.

Read more

Don’t miss: