Report: Bannon Threatened to Resign Over Clashes With McMaster, Kushner, Ivanka

Steve Bannon reportedly threatened to resign over clashes with General McMaster, open-borders globalist Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

From The New York Times:

WASHINGTON — For the first 10 weeks of President Trump’s administration, no adviser loomed larger in the public imagination than Stephen K. Bannon, the raw and rumpled former chairman of Breitbart News who considers himself a “virulently anti-establishment” revolutionary out to destroy the “administrative state.” But behind the scenes, White House officials said, the ideologist who enjoyed the president’s confidence became increasingly embattled as other advisers, including Mr. Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, complained about setbacks on health care and immigration. Lately, Mr. Bannon has been conspicuously absent from some meetings. And now he has lost his seat at the national security table.

The setback on healthcare was because the bill sucked. The travel ban was a win in the polls and exposed the insanity of our nation’s activist judges. Becoming a liberal is not the solution.

In a move that was widely seen as a sign of changing fortunes, Mr. Trump removed Mr. Bannon, his chief strategist, from the National Security Council’s cabinet-level “principals committee” on Wednesday. The shift was orchestrated by Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, Mr. Trump’s national security adviser, who insisted on purging a political adviser from the Situation Room where decisions about war and peace are made. Mr. Bannon resisted the move, even threatening at one point to quit if it went forward, according to a White House official who, like others, insisted on anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Mr. Bannon’s camp denied that he had threatened to resign and spent the day spreading the word that the shift was a natural evolution, not a signal of any diminution of his outsize influence.

Politico is reporting, with one source, that Rebekah Mercer convinced him to stay:

The man credited with honing Donald Trump’s populist message and guiding him into the White House has grown frustrated amid continued infighting in the West Wing, so much so that in recent weeks a top donor had to convince him to stay in his position. Five people, including a senior administration official and several sources close to the president, tell POLITICO that Bannon, one of Trump’s closest advisers, has clashed with the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who’s taken on an increasingly prominent portfolio in the West Wing. Bannon has complained that Kushner and his allies are trying to undermine his populist approach, the sources said. Republican mega-donor Rebekah Mercer, a longtime Bannon confidante who became a prominent Trump supporter during the campaign, urged Bannon not to resign. “Rebekah Mercer prevailed upon him to stay,” said one person familiar with the situation. Another person familiar with the situation, a GOP operative who talks to Mercer, said: “Bekah tried to convince him that this is a long-term play.” …The White House said that Bannon had not taken any steps to leave, and Bannon told POLITICO that any suggestion he threatened to resign was “total nonsense.”

Steve Bannon is a learned nationalist with a deep understanding of what’s going on in the world. McMaster is a neocon beloved by Bill Kristol and other neocons. Kushner is a 36-year-old open-borders globalist. Ivanka is New York liberal pushing the global warming hoax and the equal pay for equal work myth.

#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap! https://t.co/CcwsoBXWdF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 4, 2017

Heartbroken and outraged by the images coming out of Syria following the atrocious chemical attack yesterday. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 5, 2017



Right-wing nationalism is not compatible with neoconservatism and open-borders globalism.

Trump won the election because he and Bannon working together had a message of right-wing nationalism and putting America first.

Starting a war with Syria over a hoax attack which was probably staged by rebel terrorists is completely retarded. While he’s probably being told it will make him a “war president” and could boost his poll numbers and unify the country, this is not the early 2000’s. A gas attack in Syria is not 9/11. There is not going to be any popular support for this war, just as there wasn’t any popular support for Obama’s attempt to further invade Syria in 2013 after another similar, highly questionable gas attack.

FLASHBACK: Syrian rebels used Sarin nerve gas, not Assad’s regime: U.N. official

https://t.co/weQtgv8LNR — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) April 5, 2017

Even if the globalist media cheers him on and a few weeks from now becomes his biggest supporters, he’s going to lose his base and many of his most fervent supporters.

President @realDonaldTrump, we will not support a war with Syria. You are being played by war mongers. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) April 5, 2017



The evidence is showing this latest attack is a fraud:

"Dead" victim of "sarin gas attack" in Syria opens her eyes. pic.twitter.com/zKjuzAMuwr — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) April 5, 2017

You don't handle sarin-saturated bodies *without gloves* – unless you're a Syrian rebel trying to pull off yet another hoax. pic.twitter.com/1ozt68HkK1 — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) April 5, 2017

‘FALSE FLAG’ — Ron Paul Says Syrian Chemical Attack ‘Makes No Sense’ https://t.co/IuvYgEWc3a pic.twitter.com/OzPMz0WePX — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) April 5, 2017

Trump needs to take his own advice and stick to fixing the broken U.S.

We should stay the hell out of Syria, the "rebels" are just as bad as the current regime. WHAT WILL WE GET FOR OUR LIVES AND $ BILLIONS?ZERO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2013

If the U.S. attacks Syria and hits the wrong targets, killing civilians, there will be worldwide hell to pay. Stay away and fix broken U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2013

AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2013