Report: Bannon’s Removal a Whipped-Up Controversy by Mainstream Media

Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s removal from the National Security Council might not be as big of a deal as reported by the mainstream media, which takes shots at Bannon whenever possible.

A White House official said Bannon was on the NSC to monitor Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, and never attended an official meeting.

Now that Flynn is gone, there’s apparently no longer a reason for Bannon to stay on the NSC, and remember his appointment to the council as chief strategist was unprecedented for an administration.

Bloomberg, which broke the story, even admitted this, albeit at the bottom of its article.

“He’s no longer needed with [new National Security Adviser H.R.] McMaster in charge of the council, the official said,” Bloomberg reported.

Bannon himself stated that Obama’s former National Security Advisor Susan Rice had “operationalized” the council and he was placed on the NSC to undo that.

“I was put on to ensure that it was de-operationalized,” Bannon said. “General McMaster has returned the NSC to its proper function.”

In other words, Trump placed someone he trusted on the NSC to ensure rogue elements of the federal government, many of whom are still loyal to former President Obama, would not undermine him as he settled into the White House.

The NSC was created in 1947 to coordinate the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and other agencies towards common national security goals.

It would be well within the mainstream media’s modus operandi to over-exaggerate Bannon’s removal to fuel a false narrative of friction within the Trump administration in an attempt to “delegitimize” the president.

And it is, by extension, an indirect attack on alternative media as Bannon is still seen as a public figure for Breitbart News, despite leaving the news outlet to join the Trump administration.

Over the past month, numerous mainstream headlines claimed the White House was a violent arena for in-fighting.

For example, the Washington Post, whose owner Jeff Bezos is no fan of Trump, published a March 5 article entitled “Inside Trump’s fury: The president rages at leaks, setbacks and accusations.”

President Trump finally confronted these media allegations on Twitter.

Don't let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin. We are getting along great, and getting major things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

