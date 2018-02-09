Report: Barclays in U.S. set to join cryptocurrency credit card ban

Image Credits: flickr, mrgarethm.

Barclays (BARC.L) is likely to follow other major lenders in the United States in stopping customers from buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with its credit cards, according to an interview with a senior executive at its credit card unit.

“We are making the decision that we will likely no[t] allow cryptocurrency purchases on the card,” Paul Wilmore, managing director at Barclaycard, told Bank Innovation blog.

A spokeswoman for Barclays in London said that the bank is reviewing its policy on a country-by-country basis and that it had not yet changed its policy.

Barclaycard is one of the biggest credit card providers in both Britain and the U.S. that is yet to formally announce a ban on card purchases of digital currencies.

Read more


Related Articles

Will Donald Trump Audit The Fed When They Tank The Economy?

Will Donald Trump Audit The Fed When They Tank The Economy?

Economy
Comments
Survey: Most Americans Expect a Solid Tax Refund This Year

Survey: Most Americans Expect a Solid Tax Refund This Year

Economy
Comments

Cryptocurrency Skeptics On The Look Out For Scammers

Economy
Comments

How To Take Advantage Of A Volatile Stock Market

Economy
Comments

Investors brace for more swings as U.S. inflation specter rises

Economy
Comments

Comments