Report: Biden Campaign Requested Debate Break Every 30 Minutes

According to Fox News, the Biden campaign requested a break after every 30 minutes of tonight’s upcoming debate, but Team Trump rejected the proposal.

The Trump campaign also reportedly asked for ear pieces to be inspected to ensure Biden wasn’t being fed lines by his staffers.

Fox News reports that Team Biden requested a break every 30 minutes in the debate. Team Trump rejected it. Team Trump wants inspection for ear pieces. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 29, 2020

This followed an embarrassing incident last week when Biden appeared to be reading from a teleprompter during a Telemundo interview, a claim the Biden campaign denied.

The news about Biden requesting a break every half an hour is sure to amplify concerns amongst his supporters that the former Vice President cannot last the pace.

Biden needs a break every 30 minutes but wants to convince the country he’s fully capable of running it. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 29, 2020

Biden has made innumerable verbal slip-ups and gaffes during 3 minute television interviews, so how he will perform over a 90 minute debate is open to question.

As we highlighted earlier, Neo-con Bill Kristol, who endorsed Biden back in March, suggested he was afraid to watch tonight’s debate and would tune in to something else instead to relieve his anxiety.

Questions have swirled for months over whether Biden would even show up for the debates, with Nancy Pelosi repeatedly suggesting he should skip them altogether.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!