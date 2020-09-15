Report: Biden Lawyers Up In Preparation For "Extended Legal Battle" Election

The New York Times is reporting that Joe Biden has hired hundreds of lawyers, including two former solicitor generals, and has created an entire legal division to fight an extended battle after the election.

The report notes that Bob Bauer, a former White House Counsel under Obama will help oversee the operation, with Donald Verrilli Jr. and Walter Dellinger, the two former solicitors general, heading up Biden’s “special litigation” unit:

NYT reports the Biden campaign is preparing for an extended legal battle over the election outcome, creating a new legal operation that includes two former solicitor generals and hundreds of lawyers: https://t.co/UvgMRLXdza (via @ShaneGoldmacher) — Mary Catherine (@mcwellons) September 14, 2020

The report also notes that Biden has employed hundreds of independent law firms, with former Attorney General Eric Holder serving as a liaison between them and the campaign.

The stated aims of the unit are to “combat voter suppression,” “guard against foreign interference,” as well as ensuring “voters cast their ballots correctly.”

“There are some unique challenges this year,” Bauer told the the Times, adding that “We’re not going to get caught up in alarmist rhetoric they [the Trump campaign] are using to scare voters.”

“The constant return to the issue of fraud is itself a voter suppression tool,” he added.

The move plays into the Democratic narrative that Biden will win the election over a long drawn out period, and that President Trump will try to claim a quick victory and even refuse to leave the White House.

The narrative has been pushed hard by the likes of the Clintons, who have repeatedly urged Biden not to concede defeat under any circumstances.

In reality, new polls indicate that Trump has a huge lead:

This also jives with the paltry numbers seen attending Biden rallies:

All indications are that Trump will win on election day, yet the Democrats will refuse to accept the result:

