Report: Bill Clinton Offered Lynch Scalia’s Seat During Tarmac Meeting - QAnon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tuesday morning QAnon dropped two posts that suggest in their famous tarmac meeting, former President Bill Clinton offered to then-Attorney General Lynch the Supreme Court seat of murdered Antonin Scalia, in exchange for Lynch making sure the FBI investigation into former Secretary Hillary Clinton’s email server be stopped, exonerating Clinton of any criminal charges.

The first QAnon post was timestamped at 01:34:50, approximately 1:35 am ET on Tuesday, appearing as follows:

In this post, the critical line is the fourth line, in which QAnon writes: Tarmac meeting [SC/LL deal > AS 187].

Decoded, QAnon is suggesting that when Clinton met with Lynch on the tarmac, he offered her the Supreme Court seat of former Judge Antonin Scalia in return for Lynch intervening with the FBI to end their criminal investigation into Clinton’s email server, exonerating Clinton from any criminal charges.

Clinton reasoned Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia would go nowhere with Republicans in the Senate wanting to reserve the nomination for the next president. With Scalia’s seat still open, Hillary as president could nominate Lynch.

That Scalia was murdered is suggested by the initials “AS,” standing for Antonin Scalia, and the number 187 which the urban dictionary associates with “murder, death, kill.”

The second QAnon post was timestamped 01:41:04, approximately 1:41 am ET on Tuesday, written in response to an anonymous member asking if Lynch was offered a Supreme Court position if all charges were dropped in the criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server at the State Department.

QAnon responds by encouraging us to build the timeline, repeating his assertion that Scalia was murdered.

Key dates in the timeline include the following:

Feb. 2, 2016: Podesta email re: “Wet-works,” slang for “murder”

Feb. 13, 2016: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

Feb. 13, 2016: Podesta email regarding Scalia replacement

June 27, 2016: Bill Clinton’s tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch

July 1, 2016: Loretta Lynch announces she will accept FBI findings

July 2, 2016: FBI interviews Hillary Clinton

July 5, 2016: James Comey dismisses Clinton email investigation

Decoding the QAnon post, we are directed to the Scalia murder (“AS 187”), the key “HRC investigation pivot points” leading to Comey’s final letter dismissing Clinton of criminal charges, read to the public on July 5, 2016.

QAnon also directs our attention to “#2,” namely, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and to “PS,” namely FBI Peter Strzok, both of whom played roles in making sure the language of Comey’s letter dismissing the Clinton criminal indictment was “toned down” so as not to include the precise statutory language defining a national security crime involving the handling of classified information.

Finally, by “WL comms,” QAnon suggests WikiLeaks is prepared to confirm either by a transcript and/or an audio tape of the Clinton-Loretta Lynch tarmac meeting that the key move necessary to make sure Hillary Clinton would be exonerated was the offer to Loretta Lynch of Scalia’s Supreme Court seat.