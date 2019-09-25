Report: Black Teens Fatally Attacked John Marvin Weed, 59, After 'He Declined to Give Them $1'

Two teenage brothers allegedly fatally attacked 59-year-old John Marvin Weed at a fair in Frederick, Maryland and spit on him while he was on the ground because “he declined to give them $1.”

From NBC Washington, “Teenage Brothers Fatally Attacked Man Who Refused to Give Them Money, Maryland Authorities Say”:

Two teenage brothers fatally attacked a man at an agricultural fair in Maryland after he refused to give them money, authorities said. John Weed, 59, of Mount Airy was at the Great Frederick Fair Friday evening when the 15-year-old and 16-year-old approached him, authorities said. Several minutes after he declined to give them $1, the 15-year-old knocked him unconscious, prosecutors said.

“I think it’s despicable, and it tells me a lot about how these young people view this person by the very fact after they had him on the ground they taunted and they spit on him,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said. “That to me shows hatred and disgust and despise.”

Medics flew him to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. He died there Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. The 15-year-old boy was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, the sheriff’s office said. His 16-year-old brother was charged with second-degree assault. They are charged as juveniles but the prosecutor may ask that they be tried as adults.

This is allegedly video of the attack:

Instead, most Americans will never even hear John Marvin Weed’s name.

BREAKING: @FredCoSheriff has charged a 15yo + 16yo boy for the random, unprovoked attack of a 59yo man at the Great Frederick Fair. That man died today at Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Sources say the teens (currently in juvenile custody) may have been playing the “knockout game.” pic.twitter.com/58tI0FPeT5 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) September 22, 2019

UPDATE: John Weed’s niece Jessica set up a GoFundMe to help defer “legal cost, medical bills, and funeral costs.”

On Friday September 20th, Jay (John Weed) went to the Great Frederick County Fair to spend an evening of fun and laughter with his sister, his nieces, their loves ones and his great niece and nephew. At 5:30pm he fell victim to an unprovoked, physical assault. He was air lifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where they did everything they could to save his life. The damage to his brain was too severe. He was not coming back. Late Saturday afternoon with his Mother, Father and sister by his side he passed away. Please help my family during this extremely difficult time. We never imagined such a great man would have to die like this. We are seeking justice for him but will have to fight. Anything you can do is appreciated and will be used towards legal cost, medical bills, and funeral costs.

RIP, Jay.