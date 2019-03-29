The European Union has reportedly offered April Fools’ Day 2020 as a new Brexit date should Theresa May’s deal fail to succeed on a mooted third attempt to get it through Parliament, assuming Remain MPs move to stop a No Deal on exit on April 12th.

Brexit was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, March 29th, with or without a deal, but the Prime Minister has now delayed it in concert with the European Council — despite promising she would not do so 108 times, and her own MPs and party National Convention voting against it — so it will either take place on May 22nd if her deal is approved by Parliament, or April 12th on No Deal terms if it is not.

It is widely expected that the Remainer-dominated House of Commons will not allow No Deal to take place on April 12th whatever happens to the deal, however, and reportsindicate that should they seek a long extension of the Article 50 negotiating period to find a new way forward — likely via a second referendum or a general election acting as a proxy for one — the EU will offer April Fools’ Day 2020 as the new deadline.

The situation in Parliament is developing rapidly, but at present it looks as though Mrs May will attempt to hold a thinly disguised third so-called “meaningful vote” on her deal tomorrow, as downhearted Brexiteers who have previously denounced it and even sacrificed ministerial positions to attack it say they will now back it, provided she resignsonce the deed is done.

