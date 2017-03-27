Report: British Special Forces Deploying to London Streets Permanently After Terrorist Attack

SAS TROOPS are to be deployed to London’s streets permanently in the wake of the Westminster attack to bolster security in the capital, it’s been reported.

Specialist soldiers will reportedly be placed on standby at a secret location in the city centre for at least the next year.

It comes as a ring of steel was erected around London’s landmarks to strengthen defences and prevent another attack.

Elite officers, normally based in Hereford, will be on an “immediate notice to move” and be armed with special “take-down” bullets, according to the Daily Star.

They’ll also reportedly be able to enter buildings using explosives or “fast-rope” from helicopters on to roofs.

Read more