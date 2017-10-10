Report: CA Wildfires Threaten Thousands Of Homes Worth Tens Of Billions

There are 172,117 homes at some level of risk from the wildfires ravaging the Napa and Santa Rosa metropolitan areas, according to an analysis out Tuesday.

Those homes, in the Napa and Santa Rosa metropolitan areas, would cost a combined $65 billion to completely reconstruct, real-estate data provider CoreLogic said.

Of that total, 6%, or 11,058, are at significant risk, CoreLogic estimates. While the remainder of the homes are at low or moderate risk, the company noted that “wildfire can easily expand to adjacent properties and cause significant damage.”

