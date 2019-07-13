Report: CBP Agent Says Illegal Alien Didn’t Tell AOC What She Claims About “Drinking From Toilet”

Image Credits: Joe Raedle | Getty.

“El bano” doesn’t mean toilet, it means “bathroom.” Which would make sense from the sink set up there which is part of the bath area.

So if this is correct, the woman didn’t even say “toilet.” Either Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t understand the term or is deliberately mischaracterizing it.


Alex Jones breaks down how the far-left fringes of the Democrat Party are pushing to become mainstream, by any means necessary, even if it means eating their own allies. The current course for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to feast upon: Nancy Pelosi.


