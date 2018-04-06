Report: CDC Vaccine Safety Research Hopelessly Corrupt

More damning truths about corruption at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been uncovered by investigators from the World Mercury Project, revealing that the nation’s top public health agency has been actively working alongside criminal elements to hide the facts about the dangers of vaccines.

Information compiled as part of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests made by the World Mercury Project show that CDC officials gave preferential treatment to unscrupulous scientists at Aarhus University in Denmark, including the infamous Poul Thorsen who was exposed for conning American taxpayer dollars in order to manufacture false safety data about the connection between autism and vaccines.

As explained by World Mercury Project board member Brian S. Hooker, who also serves as Science Advisor at the group Focus for Health, the CDC knowingly refused to evaluate the claims made by Thorsen, even after it was revealed that he had basically stolen $1 million in grant money to pocket for himself.

Read more