Report: Cell Phone Tracking Bug Leaked Millions Of American's Real-Time Locations

A cell phone tracking company unintentionally leaked the real-time locations of millions of Americans due to a bug on their website.

According to ZDNet, the company, which has “direct connections” to “all major US wireless carriers, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint,” allowed exploiters to track cell phone location in real-time without their permission.

“The site had its own ‘try-before-you-buy’ page that lets you test the accuracy of its data.

The page required explicit consent from the user before their location data can be used by sending a one-time text message to the user,” ZDNet reported. “But that website had a bug that allowed anyone to track someone’s location silently without their permission.”

