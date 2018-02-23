Report: Chase Glitch Let Customers View Other People's Accounts

A bizarre glitch in Chase’s website early Thursday gave some of the bank’s customers access to other people’s accounts instead of their own.

.@briankrebs I logged into my Chase mobile app and got someone else's account too… Too bad he was past due on his cards and had no money… https://t.co/NMBidmboWj — Edward Chan (@edwardhchan) February 22, 2018

The glitch appears to have briefly directed the Wall Street bank’s customers into the online accounts of other users, exposing their checking, savings and credit card accounts, as well as other personal information.

“Today, I logged in using my own account information and the Chase system instead logged me into an entirely different person’s account, a person I have no knowledge of,” a Reddit user posted on Thursday morning.

