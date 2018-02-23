Report: Chase Glitch Let Customers View Other People's Accounts

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Getty.

A bizarre glitch in Chase’s website early Thursday gave some of the bank’s customers access to other people’s accounts instead of their own.

The glitch appears to have briefly directed the Wall Street bank’s customers into the online accounts of other users, exposing their checking, savings and credit card accounts, as well as other personal information.

“Today, I logged in using my own account information and the Chase system instead logged me into an entirely different person’s account, a person I have no knowledge of,” a Reddit user posted on Thursday morning.

