Report: China to end limits on number of children a family can have

China is planning to scrap all limits on the number of children a family can have as early as this year, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Driven by concerns that the nation’s controversial one-child policy is contributing to an aging society and gender gap and tiring of international scrutiny over the measure, China’s cabinet is reportedly commissioning research examining the environmental, social and other implications of changing the law.

Proposals being discussed would reportedly replace the population-control policy — which prevents most couples in China from having more than one child and is believed to have contributed to infanticide, particularly of girls — with one called “independent fertility,” and could be decided as soon as 2019.

Read more


Related Articles

Trump presses China to be ‘strong & tight’ on border with North Korea

Trump presses China to be ‘strong & tight’ on border with North Korea

World News
Comments
Labour’s Would-be Chancellor: We Will ‘Overthrow Capitalism’ and ‘Radically Transform Society’

Labour’s Would-be Chancellor: We Will ‘Overthrow Capitalism’ and ‘Radically Transform Society’

World News
Comments

New ‘Italy First’ coalition wants to deport 500,000 migrants

World News
Comments

German ‘Asylum Fraud’ Scandal Probe Widens to Include 10 More Migration Offices

World News
Comments

Donald Trump To Kim Jong-un: Make A Deal Or Suffer Same Fate As Gaddafi

World News
Comments

Comments