Report: Chinese Hackers Steal Sensitive Data from Navy Contractor

Chinese hackers stole “massive amounts of highly sensitive data” from a U.S. Navy contractor tasked with developing supersonic anti-ship submarine missiles, according to reports.

The missile project, titled “Sea Dragon,” along with submarine cryptographic systems, was part of the 614 gigabytes of sensitive information stolen by China.

“The breaches occurred in January and February, the officials said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation,” reports the Washington Post. “The hackers targeted a contractor who works for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, a military organization headquartered in Newport, R.I., that conducts research and development for submarines and underwater weaponry.”

Pentagon officials would not name the government contractor.

