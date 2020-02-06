Report: Chinese People Selling Used Face Masks Found in Trash

A New Zealander who lives in China told the New Zealand Herald that “everything has fallen apart” and some Chinese people are selling used face masks found in trash cans.

The man, who lives in northeast China with his wife and two children, told the newspaper, “It’s getting worse by the day … everything has fallen apart here.”

The eyewitness was speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisals from the Chinese government, which has threatened people with 15 years jail time for spreading “misinformation” about the coronavirus.

With shortages crippling many areas of the country, the man said even used face masks were being sold for $50 dollars.

“I see old ladies walking around picking face masks out of the trash and then they sell them on the street the next day laughing about it,” he said. “When China says they’ve got enough and they’re handing them out, they’re not, I can tell you that now – there’s none available anywhere.”

He added that the masks are being ironed to make them appear new and that fights over food such as eggs and vegetables were also becoming a common occurrence.

As we highlighted yesterday, citing numbers inadvertently published by Tencent’s Epidemic Situation Tracker, Taiwan News reported that coronavirus infections are “astronomically higher than official figures,” and could be as high as 10 times those publicly released.

