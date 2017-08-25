Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Report: Clinton Paid Young Turks $20 Million
The deep state has infiltrated the so called alternative media
Infowars.com -
August 25, 2017
Comments
A powerful network within the Clinton train is funneling money to the Young Turks.
Related Articles
In Attacking Columbus, Antifa Tries to Finish what the Klan Started
U.S. News
Comments
Trump: Few Administrations have Done More than me in 7 Months
U.S. News
Comments
CNN’s Acosta Gets Owned After Tweeting ‘Fake News’ Hurricane Warning
U.S. News
Comments
BUCHANAN: What Still Unites Us?
U.S. News
Comments
Charles Barkley Labeled a “White Supremacist” For Telling Black People to Stop Killing Each Other
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.