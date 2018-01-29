Report: Clinton’s Faith Adviser Harassed More Young Women At PAC

A faith adviser for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faces sexual harassment accusations from young women working under him, with allegations ranging from unwanted “constant touching” to uncomfortable text messages, according to a BuzzFeed News report.

Burns Strider, a faith adviser to Clinton during her 2008 campaign, reportedly harassed at least two young female employees while he worked at Correct the Record, a PAC created in 2013 to defend Clinton, BuzzFeed reported Saturday.

Six employees at Correct the Record told BuzzFeed that Strider harassed at least two women during his time working at the PAC. One of the women said Strider told her “you look sexy,” made comments about her physical appearance and would constantly touch her, giving her back rubs. Three other female staffers reported similar experiences in which Strider tried to give them back rubs as well.

Another female staffer reported to BuzzFeed that while she worked at Correct the Record for a year, Strider once kissed her nose when she stepped out of an Uber, as well as made inappropriate comments on the way she dressed and her body.

A New York Times report Friday also detailed a harassment episode that occurred while Strider served on Clinton’s 2008 campaign. Strider reportedly harassed a young woman on the Clinton campaign and was sent to counseling and went without pay for a few weeks while the young woman was put in a different job area.

Strider told BuzzFeed that some of the incidents he was involved in were inappropriate, however he did not remember the others happening the way the women said they did.

“I’ve come to realize that those terms in the workplace are not preferred, by and large,” Strider said to BuzzFeed. “At the time, there were certainly terms I [used]. It’s just something I have to broadly apologize for.”

Correct the Record and Strider did not return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.