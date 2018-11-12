Report: CNN And Jim Acosta File Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

CNN and Jim Acosta are allegedly suing the Trump administration for removing the press credentials of the controversial reporter following a tense incident Wednesday during a news conference at the White House.

According to ABC’s former White House correspondent Sam Donaldson, Acosta and his employer filed a lawsuit and are expecting a court hearing in the upcoming week.

The news came during an episode of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” when Donaldson told host Brian Stelter that he had been asked by the network to give an affidavit in support of Acosta.

Yet a CNN spokesperson would not say that it was going ahead with any legal action against the Trump administration, telling The Hill that “no decisions have been made.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

Owen Shroyer: How Big Tech Censorship Delivered the Mid-Terms to the Dems

U.S. News
Comments
"Dear God, Please, Yes": Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

“Dear God, Please, Yes”: Kellyanne Conway Reacts to News Hillary Could Run in 2020

U.S. News
Comments

Georgia: Desperate Dems File Last-Minute Lawsuit to Delay Vote Certification

U.S. News
comments

Hillary Clinton will run for president again in 2020, former adviser says

U.S. News
comments

Soros-Tied Hillary Alumni Group Helping to Organize Volunteers for Florida Recount

U.S. News
comments

Comments