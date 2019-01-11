Report: CNN Declined 'Local View' from San Diego News Station Over Pro-Wall Coverage

CNN reportedly declined to hear the “local view” of reporters from a news station in San Diego due to their positive coverage on the effectiveness of a border wall.

KUSI filed a report Thursday claiming CNN had contacted them about wanting to interview one of their reporters to get a local perspective on the wall.

But KUSI claims when CNN learned the station portrays the border wall in a positive light, the interview was quickly scrapped.

Thursday morning, @CNN called the KUSI Newsroom asking if a reporter could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown. After we informed them about our past reports, they declined to hear from us. More info: https://t.co/RX4mB6EdNE pic.twitter.com/r0SAvWxFIm — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 11, 2019

“Thursday morning, CNN called the KUSI Newsroom asking if one of our reporters could give them a local view of the debate surrounding the border wall and government shutdown,” a KUSI report stated Thursday.

“KUSI offered our own Dan Plante, who has reported dozens of times on the border, including one story from 2016 that was retweeted by former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, and posted on DrudgeReport.com,” the report noted, alongside a video report of a border wall tour.

“We believe CNN declined a report from KUSI because we informed them that most Border Patrol Agents we have spoken to told us the barrier does in fact work.

“We have continuously been told by Border Patrol Agents that the barrier along the Southern border helps prevent illegal entries, drugs, and weapons from entering the United States, and the numbers prove it.”

On Friday, CNN denied they declined to interview KUSI reporters due to their stance on the wall, instead claiming they didn’t book any reporters from the area.

We called several local stations to book someone for a show. We didn’t end up booking any of them. That happens many times every single day. We did, however, book a reporter from KUSI for a story on immigration and the border wall in November. This is a non story. #factsfirst🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 11, 2019

“We called several local stations to book someone for a show. We didn’t end up booking any of them. That happens many times every single day. We did, however, book a reporter from KUSI for a story on immigration and the border wall in November.”

CNN PR concluded by calling the KUSI controversy a “non story.”

On a related note, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta inadvertently made a solid case for a border wall Thursday while reporting from McAllen, Texas, noting how the area on the U.S. side of the border near the wall was completely safe.

So you went down to the border and found that there is no national emergency situation where steel slats have been erected? Good own. https://t.co/hykUVEYsfb — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 10, 2019

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735