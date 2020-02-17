Report: Could a Bloomberg-Clinton ticket be in the works?

According to the Drudge Report, Michael Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a running mate.

The top right-leaning news aggregator, citing sources close to the Bloomberg team, reported on Saturday that the former New York mayor is contemplating Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after his campaign’s polling found the combination would go over well with voters.

Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge said in a rare tweet, which he will likely delete, that the former mayor would go as far as moving his official residence from New York to Colorado or Florida, where he owns homes, so that he and Clinton are not from the same state during the race.

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020



Hillary believes she has three covert roads to the white house

Clinton, a former first lady, senator from New York, and secretary of state in the Obama administration, revealed in November that she was receiving a number of calls urging her to rethink her decision to sit out of the 2020 race. Earlier this month, Clinton said she isn’t running for president, but reluctantly conceded an openness to being on someone else’s ticket. “I never say never because I do believe in serving my country, but it’s not going to happen,” the 72-year-old told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Clinton was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and lost the election to President Trump, although she did win the popular vote.

Bloomberg, a late entry to the Democratic race, has seen surging poll numbers despite not being on the ballot for the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary, the nation’s first litmus tests for those vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A RealClearPolitics national average of polls has Bloomberg in third place at 14.2% behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Bloomberg campaign has declined to comment on the report at this time.

