Report: Dem Donors On Wall St. To Back Trump If Warren Nominated

Multiple Wall Street Democrat donors are planning to either sit out of the 2020 fundraising cycle or donate money to President Trump’s campaign if Elizabeth Warren receives the Democratic nomination.

CNBC spoke with several high-profile Democratic donors over the past few weeks and found that Warren’s recent surge in the polls has many of them on edge.

“You’re in a box because you’re a Democrat and you’re thinking, ‘I want to help the party, but she’s going to hurt me, so I’m going to help President Trump,’” an anonymous senior private equity executive said on Wednesday.

Highlighting the strength of cultural Marxism among Democrats, the exec said they wish to remain anonymous to avoid “retribution by party leaders.”

On September 10, CNBC Tweeted a video of Jim Cramer claiming Wall Street executives are telling him Elizabeth Warren “has got to be stopped.”

Warren retweeted the clip and sarcastically stated, “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message.”

I'm Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message. https://t.co/2Ewkbm0ZwA — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

Hedge fund managers and big bank executives are not happy about Warren’s rising popularity, according to an executive at one of the biggest banks in America.

“They will not support her. It would be like shutting down their industry,” the anonymous executive told CNBC.

Warren’s tough talk regarding big banks and corporations could prove to be a bluff like when she announced a plan to “end lobbying as we know it,” the day before she hired a Planned Parenthood lobbyist to a prominent position in her presidential campaign.

