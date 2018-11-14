Report: Dem Presidential Hopeful Michael Avenatti Arrested for Allegedly Beating Ex-Wife

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his ex-wife, according to celebrity gossip site TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the lawyer’s ex-wife filed a felony Domestic Violence report against Avenatti Wednesday, with her face described as “swollen and bruised.”

From TMZ:

Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday, but there was a confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A.

We’re told during Wednesday’s confrontation the woman ran out of the apartment building and was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, screaming on the phone, “I can’t believe you did this to me.”

We’re told security brought her inside the building and Michael showed up 5 minutes later, ran into the building, chasing after her. He screamed repeatedly, “She hit me first.” We’re told he angrily added, “This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***.”

A law enforcement source says on Tuesday, Avenatti “kicked her out of the apartment” and that’s presumably when the alleged domestic violence occurred. We’re told she went back to the apartment on Wednesday to retrieve her belongings and called police to stand by in case things got heated.