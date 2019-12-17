Report: Democrats Have the Votes to Impeach President Trump

House Democrats now have the votes to impeach President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday.

The Wall Street Journal‘s Siobhan Hughes, Lindsay Wise, and Natalie Andrews wrote Monday evening:

By Monday afternoon, at least 18 from the 31 Democratic-held districts that Mr. Trump won in the 2016 presidential race had announced they would support the abuse-of-power and obstruction of Congress charges, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, with two saying they are opposed.

In other words, given the recent surge over the weekend into early this week of announcements of support for Articles of Impeachment from a number of vulnerable House Democrats who had been holding out until now, the Democrats have crossed the threshold necessary to impeach the president–barring any unforeseen surprises.

The fact that Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan–an independent who left the GOP over his impeachment support–is going to vote for impeachment, and that there are four vacancies in the House, the Democrats need 216 votes at a minimum to pass Articles of Impeachment, assuming all House members are present and voting.

That also means that if 19 total Democrats from these districts that President Trump won in 2016–of which there are 31–were to join all Republicans to vote against Articles of Impeachment, it would fail on the House floor.

