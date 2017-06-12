Report: Dennis Rodman headed to North Korea

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is reportedly on his way back to North Korea, according to a new report.

CNN reports that two officials in North Korean confirmed that Rodman is supposed to land on Tuesday. The news network spotted Rodman at Beijing International Airport, but he declined to answer questions.

Rodman is one of only a few Americans to have met North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, having traveled to meet with him in February 2013. Rodman went to North Korea with the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team and a camera crew from HBO’s “Vice.”

Rodman was widely criticized for the trip, but received praise on Fox News from Donald Trump.

