Report: DHS Secretary Defies Trump, Awards Grants to Sanctuary Cities

So-called “sanctuary cities” are reportedly among the states and localities awarded $1.7 billion in grants by President Trump’s homeland security secretary.

Three unidentified sources told McClatchy that multiple sanctuary cities were awarded grants, a move that goes against Trump’s repeated promises to cut off funding to those cities, which offer protections to undocumented immigrants and refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

McClatchy reported that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen approved the grants, defying objections from other top agency officials.

“This is typical of Nielsen,” one source told McClatchy. “She is known for deliberately ignoring warnings that her decisions are not in keeping with the president’s agenda, but that she proceeds forcefully and simply misrepresents what she is doing.”

Read more