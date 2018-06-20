Report: Diane Feinstein’s Immigration Bill Would Prevent Almost Every Federal Arrest

Every single Senate Democrat has backed a bill by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) that would effectively prevent authorities from arresting illegal aliens within 100 miles of the U.S. border.

In the words of moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Feinstein’s “Keep Families Together Act” would “essentially prevent arrest within 100 miles of the border, even if the person has committed a serious crime or is suspected of terrorist activities.”

For that reason, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has called Feinstein’s bill the “Child Trafficking Encouragement Act,” since it would create incentives for illegal aliens to cross the border with children to evade arrest by authorities.

A new analysis by Gabriel Malor of The Federalist points out an additional problem: thanks, he says, to sloppy drafting, the bill would effectively prevent federal law enforcement from arresting anyone in most of the U.S.

