Report: DOJ Civil Rights Division Will Target Discrimination Against Whites

President Trump’s Department of Justice headed by Jeff Sessions is moving against the cultural Marxists who’ve hijacked our nation’s universities.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice Department’s civil rights division toward investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants,according to a document obtained by The New York Times. The document, an internal announcement to the civil rights division, seeks current lawyers interested in working for a new project on “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The announcement suggests that the project will be run out of the division’s front office, where the Trump administration’s political appointees work, rather than its Educational Opportunities Section, which is run by career civil servants and normally handles work involving schools and universities. The document does not explicitly identify whom the Justice Department considers at risk of discrimination because of affirmative action admissions policies. But the phrasing it uses, “intentional race-based discrimination,” cuts to the heart of programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses.

That means the laws are going to be applied fairly, rather than actively discriminate against whites.

Of course, this is causing the left to lose their minds.

The world is coming to an end — Lovest Diomande (@lovestdiomande) August 2, 2017

Every single day it's another deplorable action, thought, or idea out of this abomination of an administration. I'm exhausted. — Julie K (@ProfJulie616) August 2, 2017

I want lightning to strike everyone in this regime — andrea Kline (@andreathekline) August 2, 2017

Discrimination works both ways…at least someone recognizes that. — Jimmy (@Pula7211) August 2, 2017

Someone also recognizes that one begat the other — but only after one benefitted from it for decades while the other had to fight it. — Terrence Moss-Malek (@the79show) August 2, 2017

Attorney Lisa Bloom of Court TV, who is the daughter of celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, had a particularly interesting meltdown where she said she found it “hideous” that “our” tax dollars could go towards defending the rights of white people.

After discriminating against LGBTs, Muslims & immigrants, Trump wants DOJ civil rights lawyers to protect whites. https://t.co/6xikC7PLAR — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

Remember that the majority of Trump voters think discrimination against white people is more prevalent than against black folks. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

I'm a civil rights lawyer. Every day my team fights real civil rights battles for women, people of color, LGBT folks. Whites? Please. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

Trump is exactly the white supremacist he showed himself to be during the campaign. Now our tax dollars will defend white rights. Hideous. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) August 2, 2017

White people's tax dollars to defend White people's constitutional right to attend Universities started by White people? Ridiculous. — jc gates (@JcJefcarl73) August 2, 2017

Justice Dept says we will no longer make judgements based on skin color, but rather by person's character.

Libs go ballistic "muh Racism" pic.twitter.com/ZXrWINQoJA — Ricky Vaughn 2.0 (@RapinBill) August 2, 2017

The thought of an even playing field terrifies leftists who are dependent on special privileges.