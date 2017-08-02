Report: DOJ Civil Rights Division Will Target Discrimination Against Whites

Image Credits: flickr, skippy.

President Trump’s Department of Justice headed by Jeff Sessions is moving against the cultural Marxists who’ve hijacked our nation’s universities. 

From New York Times:

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice Department’s civil rights division toward investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants,according to a document obtained by The New York Times.

The document, an internal announcement to the civil rights division, seeks current lawyers interested in working for a new project on “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.”

The announcement suggests that the project will be run out of the division’s front office, where the Trump administration’s political appointees work, rather than its Educational Opportunities Section, which is run by career civil servants and normally handles work involving schools and universities.

The document does not explicitly identify whom the Justice Department considers at risk of discrimination because of affirmative action admissions policies. But the phrasing it uses, “intentional race-based discrimination,” cuts to the heart of programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses.

That means the laws are going to be applied fairly, rather than actively discriminate against whites.

Of course, this is causing the left to lose their minds.

Attorney Lisa Bloom of Court TV, who is the daughter of celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, had a particularly interesting meltdown where she said she found it “hideous” that “our” tax dollars could go towards defending the rights of white people.

The thought of an even playing field terrifies leftists who are dependent on special privileges.

