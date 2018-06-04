Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC's Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

A new report reveals that dozens of criminal illegal immigrants shielded by New York City’s sanctuary policy were released from jail and quickly rearrested for new crimes.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 440 criminal aliens were released from New York’s jails between January and April despite having ICE detainers placed against them. Of those 440, 40 have already re-offended and been rearrested, ICE said.

“In just three months, more than three dozen criminal aliens were released from local custody. Simply put, the politics and rhetoric in this city are putting its own communities at an unnecessary risk,” said Scott Mechowski, acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York.

Read more