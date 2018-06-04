Report: Dozens of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Shielded by NYC's Sanctuary Policy Rearrested for New Crimes

Image Credits: David Maung/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

A new report reveals that dozens of criminal illegal immigrants shielded by New York City’s sanctuary policy were released from jail and quickly rearrested for new crimes.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), 440 criminal aliens were released from New York’s jails between January and April despite having ICE detainers placed against them. Of those 440, 40 have already re-offended and been rearrested, ICE said.

“In just three months, more than three dozen criminal aliens were released from local custody. Simply put, the politics and rhetoric in this city are putting its own communities at an unnecessary risk,” said Scott Mechowski, acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York.

Read more


Related Articles

MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake 'Narrow Win'

MSM Calls Lopsided 7-2 Ruling Over Gay Cake ‘Narrow Win’

U.S. News
Comments
Parkland students going on nationwide bus tour to register voters, call out NRA donation recipients

Parkland students going on nationwide bus tour to register voters, call out NRA donation recipients

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Reporter Confronts Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky, #MeToo Movement

U.S. News
Comments

FAKE NEWS: CNN Launches Investigation Into ‘Disappearance’ Of Melania Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Veterans’ Rights Group Discovers Possible Child-Trafficking Camp In Arizona

U.S. News
Comments

Comments