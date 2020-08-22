Report: Durham Clears Brennan In Russia Hoax Probe

U.S. Attorney John Durham has reportedly cleared former CIA Director John Brennan of wrongdoing in his ongoing investigation into the origins of the debunked Russia collusion hoax narrative.

“Earlier today [John] Brennan was informed by [U.S. Attorney John] Mr. Durham that he is not a subject or a target of a criminal investigation and that he is only a witness to events that are under review,” said Nick Shapiro, a Brennan spokesman after Brennan’s 8-hour DOJ interview. “The interview was conducted at CIA headquarters and lasted eight hours.”

“Brennan welcomed the opportunity to answer Mr. Durham’s questions related to a wide range of intelligence-related activities undertaken by CIA before the November 2016 presidential election as well as the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) published in early January 2017. Brennan provided details on the efforts made by the Intelligence Community to understand and disrupt the actions taken by Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”

If true, Durham’s decision not to indict Brennan is puzzling given Brennan perjured himself before Congress in 2017 when he told the House Intelligence Committee that the so-called “Steele Dossier” paid for by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign played “no role” in the FBI’s counterintelligence probe into President Trump and his 2016 campaign.

In fact, the Inspector General’s report found the Steele Dossier served as the entire basis for the FBI’s FISA warrant applications against Trump and his campaign aides like Carter Page.

“Former Obama CIA chief John Brennan is a liar,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson said last year following the IG report’s release.

“Not only that, he lied to Congress. In the spring of 2017, Brennan told the House Intel Committee that the Steele dossier played no role in the creation of intelligence community assessment on Russian interference. It was presented to both President Obama and President-elect Trump. And Brennan was not vague about this. He said unequivocally on camera, the dossier was totally irrelevant. That was a complete lie. The IG report proves it. A lie.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) even claimed last year that a “high-level source” told him that Brennan was the one who initially pushed the Steele Dossier into the intelligence community’s 2016 report on Russia election interference that launched the 3-year hoax.

This development further underscores America’s two-tiered system of justice, as Trump confidante Roger Stone was prosecuted and found guilty of perjury despite the fact no underlying crime had been committed, ie “Russian collusion”, and was even recommended 7-9 years in prison by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of prosecutors.

