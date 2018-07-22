Report: Ecuador To Withdraw Asylum From Julian Assange

The Intercept reports that Ecuador will soon withdraw asylum from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has been claiming refuge in the country’s London embassy since 2012, citing fears that he will be extradited to the U.S. should he leave. Assange has held Ecuadorian citizenship since December 2017.

Via The Intercept:

“A source close to the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry and the President’s office, unauthorized to speak publicly, has confirmed to the Intercept that Moreno is close to finalizing, if he has not already finalized, an agreement to hand over Assange to the UK within the next several weeks.

The withdrawal of asylum and physical ejection of Assange could come as early as this week. On Friday, RT reported that Ecuador was preparing to enter into such an agreement.

The consequences of such an agreement depend in part on the concessions Ecuador extracts in exchange for withdrawing Assange’s asylum.”

Read more