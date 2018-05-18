Update: Explosives were found at the high school and the surrounding area, according to Chief Walter Braun of Santa Fe Independent School District Police.

At least 12 people are dead after a gunman opened fired at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas:

The suspect, who apparently fired into an early morning art class, was later apprehended by police – and another person has been detained, according to media.

A police officer was also reported as injured, but his injuries are currently unknown.

The suspect was “throwing explosives into a classroom,” according to some student witnesses as reported by WNCT.

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter,” the school district said in a statement. “The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries.”

“Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.”

Santa Fe is roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston and has a population of around 13,000.


